

Representational picture

A boy accidentally killed his 67-year-old grandmother in southern Italy with his father's licensed hunting rifle.

The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday evening at the family home in Teana in the Basilicata region as the boy was holding the rifle after his father returned home from a hunting trip.

The boy is 13 years old, local daily La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reported on its website. The boy's grandmother died instantly.