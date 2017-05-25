E-paper

Throwback Thursday: This is how Mumbai looked 100 years ago

A century ago, Mumbai formerly known as Bombay had a charming air, full of sepia-toned promises. Here are some images of the city which are more than 100 years old.

BMC building

Throwback Thursday: This is how Mumbai looked 100 years ago

Completed in 1893, the building housing the headquarters of the Bombay Municipal Corporation is a world-famous heritage site. 

Pydhonie

Throwback Thursday: This is how Mumbai looked 100 years ago
Pydhonie street on Mohammed Ali Road was previously known as Pydownie Street, thanks to a British perversion of the word 'Pydhonie', which literally translates as 'a place where feet are washed'. This was probably the first portion of land permanently reclaimed from the sea.

Bombay Club

Throwback Thursday: This is how Mumbai looked 100 years ago

The Bombay Club was a historical club founded by the members of the Indian Navy as far back as 1845. It was a stone's throw from the dock and the harbour, on Rampart Row.

