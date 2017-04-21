Unable to arrange daughter's dowry, farmer kills self in Latur



Representational Image

With his daughter's wedding around the corner and no arrangement of funds for dowry, a distraught man committed suicide in Latur district, police said yesterday.

Shivram Suryawanshi, a 45-year old farmer from Ambulga village in Nilanga tehsil of Latur, hanged himself from a babool tree yesterday, police said.

"Preliminary reports suggest that the farmer was frustrated as he could not arrange money for his daughter's dowry and other marriage-related expenses and took the extreme step," police said.

Shivram is survived by wife, daughter and two sons, police said. The suicide comes within a week of a young girl in Latur, who bemoaned the continuance of the social evil of dowry in her Maratha community, killing herself to lessen the "burden" on her poor father.

Sheetal Vayal (21), resident of Bhise Wagholi in Latur district, jumped into a well on April 14 and ended her life, police said. "My parents are poor and they don't have money for my marriage. I am ending my life to lessen my father's burden and to end the dowry practise in my Maratha community," Sheetal's suicide note had said.