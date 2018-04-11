10 drug peddlers arrested with 12 kg cannabis, fire arm and knives in Ghaziabad

Around 12 kg psychotropic substance was confiscated from 10 persons within 24 hours during the raids conducted at several places by the police teams from Vijay Nagar, Loni and Indirapuram stations, a senior official said



Representational Image

Ghaziabad: Ten alleged drug peddlers were arrested and 12 kg of psychotropic substance recovered from their possession today, as the police launched a crackdown to check sales of cannabis in the city, officials said.

Around 12 kg psychotropic substance was confiscated from 10 persons within 24 hours during the raids conducted at several places by the police teams from Vijay Nagar, Loni and Indirapuram stations, a senior official said.

The police are constantly conducting raids to check illicit drugs sales here, Superintendent of Police (City) Akash Tomar said. During the raid by the Loni border police team, a stolen bike, a country-made pistol with two live cartridges and two knives were also recovered, he said. Ten persons have been arrested and all of them have confessed their involvement in sales of cannabis, the SP said, adding they have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent to jail.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever