10 love quotes by your favourite TV characters for Valentine's Day!

Some of our favourite fictional characters say things that hit us hard and move us in ways nobody understands. Their heartfelt dialogues on love and romance are statements that we live by and try to follow in our lives. So, here are the best romantic quotes from our favourite TV characters you got to check out this Valentine's Day:

Ted Mosby, the hopeless romantic, and one of the most adorable characters from How I Met Your Mother has given us hope to wait for our Robin. This show, which can be watched on Hotstar and Star World, teaches us all that true love is worth the wait.

Michael Scott, though one of the most eccentric characters on TV, has won hearts for his genuine care for the people he loves. He truly loved Holly and waited for years with the hope that he would finally get back with her. And he did. Catch him on The Office which is currently airing in India on Star World.

A truly iconic line comes from Jaime Lannister. What he says right before he brutally pushes Bran out the window which basically is the beginning of the story of Game of Thrones. This scene reminds us that love isn't perfect but it is powerful and makes you do crazy things. All seasons can be re-watched on Hotstar and Star World.

BoJack Horseman is a unique animated character. Known for his dark comedy and surreal humour, Bojack will make you cry, smile, laugh and gasp. Watch this show which recently concluded with its last season on Netflix.

Berlin from 'La Casa De Papel', also known as Money Heist, is one of the most popular series on Netflix. Though Berlin on the outside comes across as a dark and dysfunctional character, deep within he is quite a good person and says these beautiful words:

Jack Pearson, the ideal father and husband, one of the greatest characters in television history who inspires us to be better even when we have our rough patches and difficult pasts. Watch the Pearson family grow together on This Is Us airing on Star World.

This on-again-off-again couple tortured the audience for years but the final season had them come together. The two couldn't be more opposite; Leonard, a Star Wars-obsessed scientist, and Penny, an aspiring actress turned pharmaceutical sales rep. This show which can be watched on Zee Cafe and Netflix shows us that two entirely different people can find solace in each other.

The Priest from Amazon Prime's award-winning show Fleabag finally gives us the truth with his gritty words. Andrew Scott, who plays the priest so very well, got many of us flustered as the storyline unravelled, displayed a mic drop speech that went like this –

Amenadiel from Lucifer, the strong angel who despises Lucifer and is hell-bent on killing him, says the truest words there are for the days that sum up our vulnerabilities. Lucifer streams on Netflix.

Carrie Bradshaw from Sex And The City has something for all of those who have just gotten out of a relationship and need to learn to get back to loving themselves. This show which ran for six seasons can be watched on Hotstar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates