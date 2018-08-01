11 minors rescued, 8 people arrested from brothels in Telangana

As part of operation 'Muskan', on World Anti-Trafficking Day on July 30, after receiving specific information there were raids conducted in Yadagirigutta by She Teams, Child Line, ICDS, Local Police and SOT police

Representational Picture

The Rachakonda police rescued 11 minor girls and arrested eight people from various brothels at Yadagirigutta town in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. "As part of operation 'Muskan', on World Anti-Trafficking Day on July 30, after receiving specific information there were raids conducted in Yadagirigutta by She Teams, Child Line, ICDS, Local Police and SOT police. In these raids, 11 minor girls were rescued, in which four are below the age of seven years and one girl is three-and-a-half years old. Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Mahesh M Bhagwat told ANI.

"It is now confirmed that nine rescued girls are not children of traffickers. We now have to verify whether the girls are missing children or kidnapped from somewhere. Eight traffickers have been taken into custody and the rescued minor girls have been sent to rehabilitation home for counselling. The traffickers have been charged under Human Trafficking, Selling and Buying of the minor, Abetment to commit rape, POCSO Act and sections of immoral traffic prevention act," Bhagwat added.

The accused have been sent to judicial remand. Last week, a total of 36 students, who were allegedly sexually assaulted, were rescued by the police from a Madrasa in Pune, Maharashtra, on Friday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever