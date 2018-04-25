11-year-old girl raped, blackmailed with a video clip in Hingoli
In Parbhani district, a seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man earlier this month, while in Hingoli, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Sunday by a man, who blackmailed her with a video clip, police said
Two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Parbhani and Hingoli districts in Marathwada region of Maharashtra, police said yesterday.
The first incident took place on April 13 in Parbhani. "The accused identified as Sayad Bablu Ashraf, 30, kidnapped the girl and raped her at a village in Purna tehsil," said Parbhani superintendent of police Dilip Jhalke. Ashraf was arrested and booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, he said.
The second incident took place last Sunday in Akhala Balapur village. The accused, identified as Krushna Bhikaji Bhawar, 19, was arrested based on a complaint filed by the victim on Monday. "The accused shot a video of the girl bathing," said sub divisional police officer Shashikiran Kashid, "He then called her to his house on the pretext of returning the clip. When she came, he sexually assaulted her."
8-year-old raped at knifepoint
An eight year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said yesterday. The accused Chunnu (28) dragged her into a field and allegedly raped her at knifepoint yesterday. Villagers working nearby rushed on hearing the cries of the child and nabbed the accused.
