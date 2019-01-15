113 wanted criminals arrested in 48 hours in Gautam Buddh Nagar

crime

As many as 113 criminals wanted in serious cases including murder, loot, and rape, were arrested in 48 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the police said on Monday. A special drive 'Operation Vajr' was launched in the district on January 12 and 13 during which the arrests were made, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna said.



"Five murder accused, 14 loot accused, 13 booked under the Gangsters Act, two rape accused, eight wanted for attempted murder and 24 sentenced for more than seven years in prison were arrested under the operation," he told reporters.

"Another 46 wanted people against whom courts had issued a non-bailable warrant were arrested during the 48-hour period," Krishna said.



Those arrested include people who have committed crimes outside Uttar Pradesh as well, the SSP said, adding that similar action would be launched from time to time to curb crime. Gautam Buddh Nagar is divided into 22 police station areas besides one dedicated women police station. Eight police stations fall in Noida city, while the rest in Greater Noida and rural areas.



According to the police data, at 17, the maximum arrests were made under Sector 20 police station, followed by Sector 24 (8), Sector 58 and Dankaur (7 each), and Sector 49, Dadri and Jewar (6 each). Five wanted people were arrested by Bisrakh, Rabupura, Surajpur, Phase 2 and Phase 3 police stations, it said.

