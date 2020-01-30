12 nods for Roman Polanski at 'French Oscars' invites ire

Several campaigners have accused France's prestigious film awards of 'acclaiming an abuser and rapist on the run' after Roman Polanski's latest film topped the list of nominations at Cesar Awards this year His film, An Officer and a Spy, about the persecution of a French Jewish army officer, is in contention for 12 Cesars, the French equivalent of Oscars, including top titles like Best Film and Best Director.

Before the film's November release, a French photographer accused Polanski of raping her in a Swiss ski resort when she was a teenager.

Monnier said Polanski tried to give her a pill and beat her into submission. Following the allegations, publicity was curtailed, and some screenings were cancelled, as reported by Guardian.co.uk. But the developments didn't damage the film's box- office collection in France.

A group said the nominations brought shame to the Cesars and alluded that France was not in sync with the # MeToo movement. It also pointed out that another nominee, Adele Haenel, who is up for Best Female Actor for Portrait of a Lady on Fire, claimed that she was sexually harassed and assaulted by French director Christophe Ruggia, who was charged with assault this month.

The head of the French film academy, Alain Terzian, brushed aside criticism, arguing that the film academy "should not take moral positions" about giving awards. Polanski, 86, has denied assaulting Monnier. He told Paris Match magazine: "Obviously, I have no memory of it because it is false." He also blamed disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein for his woes.

