12-year-old girl raped by two neighbours in Aligarh; accused booked under POSCO act

crime

According to the police, the two accused allegedly lured the girl and took her to a nearby farm, where they raped her

Representational Picture

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh police registered against two persons for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in their neighbourhood here in Amargadi village, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Wednesday. The two accused have been identified as Iqrar and Bahid.

"The two allegedly lured the girl and took her to a nearby farm, where they raped her, "Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari told ANI.

A case has been registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and other relevant Sections of the IPC.

"We had sent a team of officers to the residence of the accused to arrest them but no one was there. The Station Head Officer (SHO) has been directed to arrest the accused within the next 24 hours," Kulhari said.

In a similar incident, a minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by a man in the Gagha area here. The girl has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, they added. The girl had gone missing and when she reached home, she told family members that she, on the pretext of marriage, was kidnapped by her neighbour Modassir Ansari from Gajpur Bazar and allegedly raped her with the help of his friends Akhtar and Atiullah, police said.

Later she tried to end her life by consuming poison, they said. A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Ansari at Gagha police station on Thursday, SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Akthar and Atiuallh were also booked under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC and and under the POCSO Act, he said.

During the initial investigation, we found that Ansari married to the girl at an Arya Samaj temple, the SSP said. Both are neighbours and know each other for a very long time, he added. We have also questioned the temple's priest who conducted their marriage. However, the investigation is at the initial stage and things will become clear after some time. Gupta said.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates