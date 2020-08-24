13-year-old boy loses mobile phone, hangs self over fear of being scolded

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 13-year-old boy ended his life at his house in Partap Nagar near Dholewal in Ludhiana, Punjab. According to police officials, the minor boy took the drastic step after he lost his mobile and was scared of being scolded by his parents.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO), division number 6 police station, said the boy was the only child of the couple, reports Hindustan Times.

"His father, a labourer, had bought him a mobile phone to attend online classes. On Saturday evening, he went out to play with his friends with the phone in his pocket, and later realised he had lost it. He shared with a friend that he was scared of being scolded by his parents," inspector Brar said.

When his parents returned home in the evening, they were shocked to find their son hanging from the ceiling fan. The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. After an autopsy was conducted at Ludhiana civil hospital, the body was handed over to the family. The police have started an investigation under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

