13-year-old girl raped by doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

The girl managed to escape from her confinement and report the matter to her father on Saturday, Circle Officer (CO) SKS Pertap said



Representational Image

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly confined by a doctor in his clinic for three days and raped at a village here, police said today. The girl managed to escape from her confinement and report the matter to her father yesterday, Circle Officer (CO) SKS Pertap said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the doctor, Sonu Verma, was arrested and his clinic was sealed. Some objectionable material was also seized from the clinic, the officer said. The complainant alleged that the doctor confined his daughter in his clinic when she had gone to bring some medicines, the CO said.

The officer said according to the girl's father, the doctor had given her a sedative and raped her. The complainant also claimed that he along with villagers had launched a search in the area after she went missing, he said. The matter is being investigated and the girl was sent for medical examination, Pertap said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever