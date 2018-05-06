14 men arrested in rape and killing of teen in Jharkhand

Three persons were arrested on Friday night, while 11 others were nabbed on Saturday



Representational picture

Fourteen of the 18 accused have been arrested in connection with an alleged gang rape of a minor girl, who was later burnt to death in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Saturday. "No one involved in the incident will be spared. We will provide security to family members till they feel secure," said Shambhu Thakur, Inspector General of Police.

Three persons were arrested on Friday night, while 11 others were nabbed on Saturday, he said, adding that the arrested include village Mukhiya Tileshwari Devi and Panchahyat Samiti members. Senior police and district administration officials have reached Rajakendua village to take stock of the situation and meet the victim's family.

In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl was gang raped and subsequently burnt to death in front of her family members on Friday. The incident took place in Rajakendua village in Chatra district, around 160km from state capital Ranchi. According to reports , the girl was abducted by four youths from near her house and allegedly raped.

Police swung into action on Friday night when Chief Minister Raghubar Das tweeted and expressed grief over the incident. Das also assured that no one involved in the incident would be spared.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever