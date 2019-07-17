14-month-old girl killed by 'unknown man' inside house in Nashik

crime

The accused had allegedly slit the throat of the toddler with a knife at her house at Paradise Apartments

Nashik: An unidentified man had allegedly killed a 14-month-old girl inside her house in Nashik. Police on Wednesday said that the accused had allegedly slit the throat of the toddler, identified as Swara Mukesh Pawar, with a knife at her house at Paradise Apartments on Tuesday afternoon. The accused also attacked her mother Yogita Pawar (26).

While the mother, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the toddler was declared brought dead at the hospital. The mother said that the assailant entered the flat when she had gone downstairs to put garbage in collection van. When she came back, she saw a man attacking her sleeping daughter in the bedroom, she said. He attacked her when she tried to stop him, the woman claimed.

A case was registered at Adgaon police station. Deputy commissioner of police Laxmikant Patil said no valuables were stolen by the unknown assailant, nor was there any sign of a scuffle inside the house, and the police were probing all the possibilities.

