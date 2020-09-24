14-year-old boy beaten to death by friend's mother over Rs 500

A 14-year-old boy was beaten to death in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district by the mother of his friend who suspected him of having stolen Rs 500, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Kiapanoposhi village in the Karanjia police station area, they said. Rajan Behera, a student of class 7, had gone to his friend's house on Tuesday and returned home after some time. His friends mother, who was away when Rajan visited their house, found that Rs 500 was missing after she returned, police said.

The woman first asked his son and then called Rajan when she learned about his visit during her absence, Satyanarayan Kola, the investigating officer, said. The boy was allegedly thrashed by the woman, identified as Sasmita Behera (36), with a stick, he said. Rajan went back home and later succumbed to the injuries, Kola said. After being informed by the villagers, police registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC on Wednesday and a post-mortem was conducted, he said.'

The woman was arrested on the basis of the preliminary inquiry, he added.

