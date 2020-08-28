15-year-old girl drugged, raped, forced into prostitution on pretext of job

A 15-year-old girl was drugged and forced into prostitution by a beauty parlour owner at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that the teenager was brought from her village Chunar in Mirzapur district on June 15 on the pretext of giving her a job, Hindustan Times reported.

The incident came to light after the girl escaped from the captivity on August 16 and approached the police outpost in Varanasi's Ramnagar where she narrated her ordeal to the cops.

A police officer was quoted as saying that the teenager had started working in the beauty parlour the same day and did not suspect any foul play. But a few days later, she was given sedative pills and the beauty parlour owner held her hostage in a house where a man raped her. Thereafter, the teenager was raped by multiple people.

After the girl narrated her ordeal to the police officers, they informed the Chunar police station about the matter. The Chunar police said that they had received a complaint from a man whose niece had gone missing of which an FIR was also filed on July 21. The Ramnagar police handed over the girl to Chunar police, who initiated a probe in the matter.

The officer said that the girl had named a dozen people in her statement to the police that included three women. As all of them are absconding, raids are being conducted to nab them.

Station in-charge of Chunar police, inspector Manoj Kumar Singh, said more relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code have been added to the FIR, along with that of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police officer also said that as the girl was ill, her statement was not recorded before the magistrate and her medical examination was not conducted. He added that evidence is being collected in the matter and assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.

