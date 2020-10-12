15-year-old girl gang-raped, family alleges pressure from accused; 4 arrested

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men in Fatuha in Bihar's Patna district.

The victim’s parents in their complaint alleged that the accused abducted the girl, raped her and left her in an unconscious state at the crime spot.

They also revealed that the family of the accused prevented them from filing a complaint and pressured them to arrive at a compromise.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Patna’s Rural SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that four of the five accused have been arrested and hunt to nab the fifth one is on.

The girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination. “Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before the court of Patna city judicial magistrate,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 376 D (gang rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the India Penal Code (IPC), and Section 5/6 of the POCSO Act against the accused.

