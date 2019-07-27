16-year-old boy beaten to death for stealing in Delhi

crime

The incident took place on Thursday night when the boy entered the house to commit burglary

Representation picture

New Delhi: In an incident that happened on Thursday, a 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death after he was caught stealing from a house in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area. A senior police officer informed that the incident took place when the boy entered the house to commit robbery but was caught red-handed by the owners and some neighbours who allegedly thrashed him.

The police said that the victim who was from the same area, was taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The police then arrested the owner of the house and five others.

An FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

