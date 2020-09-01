16-year-old boy ends life after being scolded by father over studies

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his father reprimanded him over studies. The alleged incident took place in Noida on Sunday morning. According to police officials, the teenager took the extreme step after his father scolded him in the morning. The deceased's parents work as daily wage labourers.

Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station, said, "The family has said that due to schools being shut currently, the boy was slacking with studies and had started keeping bad company. Apparently the father had scolded him in the morning for wasting time."

A police official said that the family found their son hanging in his room. They rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

"No suicide note was found at the spot and the boy’s body was sent for an autopsy. It will be handed over to the family later," said the SHO.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news