Search

16-year-old girl kidnapped, gang raped in Odisha

Jun 18, 2018, 18:56 IST | IANS

The accused, Pintu Badhia (25) and Tuku Kumbar (24), were arrested after the girl's family filed a complaint

16-year-old girl kidnapped, gang raped in Odisha
Representational Image

A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped in Odisha's Boudh district by two youths who were arrested on Monday, police said. The accused, Pintu Badhia (25) and Tuku Kumbar (24), were arrested after the girl's family filed a complaint.

According to the girl, the accused kidnapped her on Sunday when she went out to purchase grocery and took her near an under-construction house where they raped her.

She was later rescued from the spot in an unconscious state by her kin.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Telangana: 23-year-old woman alleges gang-rape

Tags

sexual crimeodishaCrime News