16-year-old who gave birth to child while mopping floor was gang raped in 2019

A 16-year-old girl who had given birth to a child while she was mopping the floor at her employer's house in Bengaluru said she was gang raped in early 2019, in Odisha. She gave birth to the child in November 2019, a Times of India report read.

The pregnant girl, who was squatting while mopping the floor was found in a pool of blood and had a spontaneous delivery. She was rushed to a nearby government hospital with her child, where the two were stabilised and she revealed details of the alleged rape. The report said the case was then brought under the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and a police case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The girl told police she was gang raped in Odisha in early 2019 and came to Bengaluru in August 2019 and lived with her cousins who worked as domestic helps, too. CWC sent the girl and her child to an NGO and contacted her parents in Odisha, who then took her away and the newborn. Committee members said the girl not showing any symptoms of pregnancy was shocking.

Anjali Ramanna, chairperson , CWC was quoted in the report as saying that the girl was stablised along with the newborn at an NGO for over two and a half months. "Her parents arrived from Odisha and were keen on taking their daughter and granddaughter home. The girl refused to give away her child for adoption and wanted to take care of her. Odisha police have registered a POCSO case and investigation is on," Anjali was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru couple who hired the minor was also booked. Officials said the employers did notice that the girl had put on weight, but she claimed that she did not have access to three square meals in Odisha and had started eating well now.

