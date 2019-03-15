17-year-old girl drugged, gang-raped by two youth

crime

The incident took place when the girl, a resident of Banda, left her home following certain differences with her family on Wednesday

Representational Image

Banda (UP): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said Friday.

The incident took place when the girl, a resident of Banda, left her home following certain differences with her family on Wednesday. She reached a bus stand in neighbouring Mahoba, where she met a man who took her to a nearby house, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Virendra Kumar said.

According to an FIR, the teenager has alleged that she was first given some intoxicating substance and then raped by the youth and another person, the ASP said.

The girl has not mentioned that any of the two accused were known to her. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and both the accused have been arrested, the officer said, adding that a medical examination had confirmed rape.

In another similar case,

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by six persons, including three minors, in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on March 7, police said Saturday.

While three accused have been arrested as many others are detained, as they are minors. The alleged incident occurred on the night of Thursday in a village under Kukdar police station limits where the girl, who hails from another village, was attending a family function, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag told PTI.

The girl was abducted by two motorcycle-borne men when she was returning from a shop, he said, adding that she was taken to a nearby forest where four other accused had also arrived.

The girl was raped by the six accused one after another, he said, adding that they left her at the spot before fleeing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates