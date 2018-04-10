17-year-old girl repeatedly raped by her fashion designer father

She said that she didnât understand what was happening at first and when she questioned her father he abused her and threatened her into silence.

A 42-year-old man, the father of four has been arrested for repeatedly raping his 17 and 13-year-old daughters. The incident came to light when the 17-year-old girl finally told her mother after the accused threatened to cut off money to her education and throw her out of the house if she did not give into his demands.

The mother, who is bed-ridden, confronted the accused along with the girl and subsequently filed an FIR reported the Times of India.

In her statement to the police, the girl said that her ailing mother used to live on the lower floor of her home and she used to study on the floor above. It was on one such day that her father attacked her. She added that she lived in the house with her other siblings and paternal grandparents.

She said that she didn’t understand what was happening at first and when she questioned her father he abused her and threatened her into silence.

