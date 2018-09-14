19-year-old girl kidnapped and gangraped in Haryana

crime

She was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who arrived in a car and taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, they said

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four to five people at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district, police said on Thursday. She was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who arrived in a car and taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, they said.

The accused later left her near a bus stop in Kanina. According to an official of Women Police station, Rewari, a 'zero FIR' was lodged on the complaint of the woman, and the probe was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in the area under their jurisdiction.

The woman, who hails from a village here, is said to be brilliant in academics. Zero FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of place of incident or jurisdiction and the same can be later transferred to the concerned Police Station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever