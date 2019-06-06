1975-2019: Sehwag punishes Bangladesh, Kohli tames Pakistan, Shastri struggles

cricket-world-cup

Here is how the Indian cricket team has fared in their opening matches in all WC editions

Indian cricket team took on South Africa in their World Cup 2019 opening match yesterday and went on to win the match by 6 wickets. We take a look at India's previous performances in their respective opening matches. As South Africa posted 227 runs, it was Rohit Sharma who led the way with a steady 122 after Chahal's heroics with the ball to lead India to a satisfying win.

1975 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar’s infamous 36, India beat by England

England scored 334/6 against India and in reply, Sunil Gavaskar almost went crawling to his infamous 36 runs as India ended up putting 132/3 on board despite them playing their total 60 overs. This was not an ideal start.

1979 World Cup: Windies pacers blow away India

India took on defending champs West Indies in their opener at the second Cricket World Cup and their batting line-up was torn apart by Windies pacers such as Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Andy Roberts and Colin Croft. Holding bagged 4 wickets as India were all out for 190 in 53.1 overs - a target that West Indies reached with 8 overs to spare.

1983 World Cup: India shock defending champs and the world

Kapil Dev's men entered the WC as underdogs but put on a strong total of 262/8 after Yashpal Sharma's hundred. In reply, West Indies scored 228 all thanks to Roger Binny's brilliance with the ball.

1987 World Cup: India lose to Australia by 1 run

After Australia posted a total of 270 batting first, India got off to a flying start and were 229/3 but collapsed to 269 all out. India lost their last 8 wickets in just 40 runs handing Aussies the victory.

1992 World Cup: India lose to England after Shastri struggles

After England set India a target of 237, Shastri's batsmen failed to break even as Shastri himself could pull off 57 runs off 112 balls. India lost to England by 9 runs.

1996 World Cup: India show Kenya who's boss

This time India were favourites going into the WC and Anil Kumble scalped 3 as Kenya sunk to 199/6 in 50 overs. Sachin Tendulkar showed his master class with a brilliant 127 runs as India easily reached the target.

1999 World Cup: India shattered by Sout Africa

Despite India posting a good total of 253/5 after they batted first, Jacques Kallis calmly and steadily scored 96 in order to see South Africa to victory.

2003 World Cup: India beat Netherlands but barely survive

India, who were supposed to cruise through this, scored just 204 all out in 48.4 overs as Dutch pacer de Leede took 4 wickets. However, it was India's bowling combination of Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble who helped India to victory with 8 wickets among them.

2007 World Cup: Bangladesh upset India

India looked nervous as they could only post 191 on a great batting pitch. In reply, Bangladesh's Rahim, Iqbal and Shakib all scored fifties to get Bangladesh to victory.

2011 World Cup: Sehwag returns the favour to Bangladesh

Viru, Viru Viru! Sehwag showed fans in India and around the world why he is the most terrifying opener as he smashed Bangladesh's bowling line-up all over en route his 175 as India posted a mammoth 370. Bangladesh could manage only 283 and lost.

2015 World Cup: India maintain win record against Pakistan

As MS Dhoni's led his men again, it was Kohli's who set the stage on fire as he scored a brilliant hundred as India put on 300. India's bowlers kept the momentum and Pakistan were all out for 224 in reply.

