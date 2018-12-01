2.0 Box office collections: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar movie makes Rs 60 crore on Day 1

regional-cinema

Trade expert Amod Mehra says that the mixed reviews that the film 2.0 received has been responsible for the mediocre performance

Rajinikanth in 2.0

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's VFX wonder 2.0 opened on a promising note at the box office. The film's Hindi version made Rs 20.25 crore on its opening day, while the overall estimated collection is set at approximately Rs 60 crore.

Yet, trade pundits argue that the numbers do not justify the hype that attached itself to the movie ahead of its release. Trade expert Amod Mehra says that the mixed reviews that the film received has been responsible for the mediocre performance.

"The film was expected to break the record set by Baahubali: The Conclusion, which collected around Rs 121 core in India on its opening day. 2.0 has managed to earn only half the amount. Despite having Bollywood names associated with it, the film hasn't been promoted enough."

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede attributes the initial euphoria surrounding the film to the casting coup that director S Shankar could pull off. "The VFX is great, and the performances, noteworthy. But the script is a let-down. Looking at the current scenario, it will be difficult for 2.0 to enjoy a long run," he says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates