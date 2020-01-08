20 years in design

It was in 2000, 10 years ago, that The Hecar Foundation first held an architecture conference and exhibition for women from around the world in Mumbai. Twenty years on, they have returned with a multidisciplinary approach with Women in Design. Spanning three days, the conference and exhibition will address various aspects and approaches of architecture and design through women players. There will be panel discussions, keynote speeches and an opportunity for women to meet and dwell on each other's practice.

"There have been enormous changes in the field for the last two decades. Architecture does not work in silos anymore and is fairly interconnected with design. So, we decided to extend it to design too," says Brinda Somaya, chairperson, The Hecar Foundation. The global conference attempts to bring women achievers from far corners together in the same room. So, you could be listening to an architect from Iran on one day and another who works with rehabilitation architecture in Syria on another.

To mark its last such conference and to bring to the fore the industry's evolution, the conference begins with a retrospective session. "We want to talk about the part, present and the future of architecture and the role of women in it. What has changed in the last 20 years? What are the new ideas and inspiration around? These are some of the questions that will be answered," Somaya tells us.

Opening today is also an exhibition titled Design Manifesto 2020+. Divided into four sections, it will feature clocks by photographer Chirodeep Chaudhary, a display by women weavers of Telangana with designer Vinay Narkar, work by women designers and the history of German women architects.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Billie Tsien of NYC's Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, Annabelle Seldorf of Selldorf Architects and Somaya.

On January 8 to 10, 10 am onwards

At Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, Kala Ghoda.

Log on to www.wid2020plus.org (full schedule)

Cost Rs 3,000 onwards

