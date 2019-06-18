2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards: It's Game of Thrones vs Avengers: Endgame and Stark vs Stark

hollywood

Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame and acclaimed documentary RBG lead the nominations with four nods each, while Dwayne Johnson to be honoured with the Generation Award & Jada Pinkett Smith with the Trailblazer Award

Game of Thrones vs Avengers: Endgame

26th edition of the MTV Movie and TV Awards are back! Held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the awards will be hosted by charismatic Shazam – Zachary Levi himself and will also feature performances by Bazzi & the sensational Lizzo, on June 18 and on Vh1 India.

"Vh1 India continues to showcase trendsetting international music, entertainment awards and pop-culture events to viewers in India. Winning the iconic bucket of Golden Popcorn at the MTV Movie & TV Awards is a symbol of popularity and pride for actors, since the audience is in control of choosing the winner through online voting. As two pop culture behemoths – Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones, reign supreme in nominations for this year's awards, the competition gets fiercer. With Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark) gear up for the battle between Starks in the 'Best Hero' category, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) contends for 'Best Performance in a Show' and Josh Brolin (Thanos) stakes claim to the 'Best Villain' award. A star-studded event filled with celebrities, breath-taking performances and tons of awards, is the recipe for a grand celebration on Vh1 that viewers just cannot miss." said, Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be presented with the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards for his prolific 17-year ever scaling career. Jada Pinkett Smith will be honoured with the Trailblazer Award, recognizing her vocal advocacy for human rights and social justice; while also launching her own successful web chat show (Red Table Talk).

Here's the nominations list:

BEST MOVIE

• Avengers: Endgame

• BlacKkKlansman

• Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

• To All the Boys I've Loved Before

• Us

BEST SHOW

• Big Mouth

• Game of Thrones

• Riverdale

• Schitt's Creek

• The Haunting of Hill House

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

• Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — The Hate U Give

• Lady Gaga (Ally) — A Star is Born

• Lupita Nyong'o (Red) — Us

• Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — Bohemian Rhapsody

• Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

• Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — The Handmaid's Tale

• Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — Game of Thrones

• Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — Jane the Virgin

• Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST HERO

• Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — Captain Marvel

• John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — BlacKkKlansman

• Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — Game of Thrones

• Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — Avengers: Endgame

• Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN

• Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — Killing Eve

• Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — The Handmaid's Tale

• Josh Brolin (Thanos) — Avengers: Endgame

• Lupita Nyong'o (Red) — Us

• Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — You

BEST KISS

• Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — Riverdale

• Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — Aquaman

• Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — Sex Education

• Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — To All the Boys I've Loved Before

• Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — Venom

REALITY ROYALTY

• Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

• Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

• The Bachelor

• The Challenge

• Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

• Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

• Dan Levy (David Rose) — Schitt's Creek

• John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — Big Mouth

• Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — Little

• Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

• Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

• Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — Five Feet Apart

• MJ Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — Pose

• Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — Sex Education

• Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — To All the Boys I've Loved Before

BEST FIGHT

• Avengers: Endgame — Captain America vs. Thanos

• Captain Marvel — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

• Game of Thrones — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

• RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

• WWE Wrestlemania — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL-LIFE HERO

• Alex Honnold — Free Solo

• Hannah Gadsby — Nanette

• Roman Reigns — WWE SmackDown

• Ruth Bader Ginsburg — RBG

• Serena Williams — Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

• Alex Wolff (Peter) — Hereditary

• Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — The Curse of La Llorona

• Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — Halloween

• Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

• Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — The Haunting of Hill House

BEST DOCUMENTARY

• At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

• McQueen

• Minding the Gap

• RBG

• Surviving R. Kelly

BEST HOST

• Gayle King — CBS This Morning

• Nick Cannon — Wild 'n Out

• Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

• RuPaul — RuPaul's Drag Race

• Trevor Noah — The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

• Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club — The Lilo Dance

• Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — Ray J's Hat

• RBG — The Notorious RBG

• RuPaul's Drag Race — Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

• The Bachelor — Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Watch this space, as the winners of MTV Movies and TV Awards 2019 will be announced!

