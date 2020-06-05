2020 BAFTA TV nominations: Chernobyl rules with 14 nominations
Meanwhile, Netflix show The Crown has seven BAFTA TV nods in the kitty, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Amazon hit Fleabag and Netflix thriller Giri/Haji has received six nominations each.
HBO and Sky's nuclear drama Chernobyl takes a huge step towards the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards with sweeping 14 nominations.
The 2019 released historical drama revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986. The explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was one of the world's worst man-made catastrophes.
Meanwhile, Netflix show 'The Crown' has seven BAFTA TV nods in the kitty, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Amazon hit 'Fleabag' and Netflix thriller 'Giri/Haji' has received six nominations each.
Other nominations include BBC and HBO's Philip Pullman adaptation 'His Dark Materials' and Channel 4's Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne scripted 'The Virtues' with five nods apiece.
Netflix hits 'Sex Education' and 'Top Boy' along with BBC thriller 'Killing Eve' scored four nominations.
Here is the complete list of auteurs, who have been nominated for the forthcoming BAFTA TV Awards
Leading actor (Female)
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty
Leading actor (Male)
Stephen Graham, The Virtues
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji
Callum Turner, The Capture
Supporting actor (Female)
Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World
Helen Behan, The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Supporting actor (Male)
Joe Absolom, A Confession
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Entertainment performance
Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle's New World Order
Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Male Performance in a comedy programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix
Youssef Kerkour, Home - Channel 4
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three
Female performance in a comedy programme
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Sarah Kendall, Frayed
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Drama series
The Crown
The End Of The F***Ing World
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji
Single drama
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth Is Missing
The Left Behind
Responsible Child
Mini-series
A Confession
Chernobyl
The Victim
The Virtues
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
International
Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
When They See Us
Entertainment programme
The Greatest Dancer
The Rap Game UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
Comedy entertainment programme
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
The Ranganation
Taskmaster
Scripted comedy
Catastrophe
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Stath Lets Flats
Features
Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Snackmasters
Must-see moment
Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne
Fleabag, Confessional scene
Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King
Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy
Line of Duty, John Corbett's death
Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor
Current affairs
Growing up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches)
The Hunt for Jihadi John
Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama)
Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure)
Single documentary
The Abused
David Harewood: Psychosis And Me
The Family Secret
The Last Survivors
Factual series
Crime and Punishment
Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer
Leaving Neverland
Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure
Reality and constructed factual
Celebrity Gogglebox
Harry's Heroes: The Full English
Race Across The World
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Specialist factual
8 Days: To The Moon And Back
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story
News coverage
Hong Kong Protests
ITV News At Ten: Election Results
Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)
Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime
Sport
2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa
ICC Cricket World Cup Final
Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: England v USA
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final
Live event
Blue Planet Live
Election 2019 Live: The Results
Glastonbury 2019
Operation Live
Short-form programme
Anywhere But Westminster
Brain In Gear
Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle
Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts)
Winners of the 2020 British Academy Television Craft Awards will be revealed on July 17, and the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards on July 31.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe