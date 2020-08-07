#2020Challenge: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon get 2020 right; see post
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon, Jon Bon Jovi, Mindy Kaling and many other Hollywood celebrities are taking the #2020Challenge!
Though 2020 started on a good note, the year did not give us good memories so far! We are already in the month of August, and we can't help but still wait for things to get normal, not the 'new normal,' but how the things were before 2020. It is not just us who want 2020 to end, but everyone around the world feels the same. The pandemic outbreak, constant news about blasts and suicide attempts have made this one the worst year so far!
Now, as we all have already started the second leg of 2020, we still have hopes things to get better before the year ends. On a funny note, many people have started sharing memes on how 2020 has been treating us all. Taking up the #2020Challenge, a lot of Hollywood celebrities have shared the perfect mood-board of 2020. Take a look!
Priyanka Chopra's gif for July, August and September is what everyone is feeling right now! In fact, Reese Witherspoon is all lost since June, until September.
My 2020. #2020Challenge @ReeseWitherspoon @KerryWashington @MindyKaling
While Kerry and Sarah's feelings are no different, Sofia Vergara has left us in splits! Even we don't want to know what October 2020 looks like, Sofia!
Ayyy I don’t even want to know what October will look like ð³ @reesewitherspoon #2020Challenge
Mindy Kaling too has got the mood right!
All hail 2020, it has successfully ruined everyone's plans for the entire year!
