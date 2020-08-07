2020Challenge: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon get 2020 right; see post

Though 2020 started on a good note, the year did not give us good memories so far! We are already in the month of August, and we can't help but still wait for things to get normal, not the 'new normal,' but how the things were before 2020. It is not just us who want 2020 to end, but everyone around the world feels the same. The pandemic outbreak, constant news about blasts and suicide attempts have made this one the worst year so far!

View this post on Instagram 2020. Same @reesewitherspoon @mindykaling @kerrywashington A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onAug 6, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

Now, as we all have already started the second leg of 2020, we still have hopes things to get better before the year ends. On a funny note, many people have started sharing memes on how 2020 has been treating us all. Taking up the #2020Challenge, a lot of Hollywood celebrities have shared the perfect mood-board of 2020. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Yup. #2020challenge A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) onAug 4, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

Priyanka Chopra's gif for July, August and September is what everyone is feeling right now! In fact, Reese Witherspoon is all lost since June, until September.

View this post on Instagram My 2020. #2020Challenge @ReeseWitherspoon @KerryWashington @MindyKaling A post shared by Sarah Paulson (@mssarahcatharinepaulson) onAug 6, 2020 at 11:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram @reesewitherspoon @mindykaling...SAME A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) onAug 4, 2020 at 2:37pm PDT

While Kerry and Sarah's feelings are no different, Sofia Vergara has left us in splits! Even we don't want to know what October 2020 looks like, Sofia!

View this post on Instagram Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) onAug 4, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

Mindy Kaling too has got the mood right!

View this post on Instagram hey @reesewitherspoon I get what you meme #2020 A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) onAug 5, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

All hail 2020, it has successfully ruined everyone's plans for the entire year!

