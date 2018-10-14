21-year-old youth stabbed to death following a quarrel

crime

The youth was stabbed multiple times following a quarrel among some men in Indira Kalyan Vihar of the Okhla Industrial Area

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in southeast Delhi on Saturday, the police said. The police were informed that a man has been stabbed multiple times following a quarrel among some men in Indira Kalyan Vihar of the Okhla Industrial Area, they said.



When policemen reached the spot, they found that one Saeed Anwar alias Raja had been shifted to the ESI Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The accused are known to the victim and they had some personal enmity with him, they said, adding efforts are on to nab them.

In a similar incident, an argument over Rs 10 resulted in a hair saloon owner stabbing his friend to death using a pair of scissors here, police said Saturday.

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening, when Prempal Gangwar (42) went to his friend's Ahibaran Lal's saloon for a hair cut. They had an argument over Rs 10. Initially, people perceived it as a friendly fight between both of them, as they knew each other for the last 20 years, they said. But, moments later Prempal slapped Ahibaran, after which Ahibaran stabbed Prempal's chest with a pair of scissors. Prempal was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Ahibaran also attacked sons of Prempal (Lakhan and Vipin) who came to their father's rescue, and subsequently fled from the spot. Station officer of Bhuta police station, Surendra Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered against Ahibaran. Efforts are on to nab him, police said.

