22-year-old man arrested for duping aspiring models

crime

When the complainants reported at the hotels, he would keep their mobile phones and ask them to wait in their rooms. He would then transfer money from their accounts through UPI to his bank account, they said

Representational picture

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly running a fake modelling agency and duping a number of aspiring models on the pretext of casting them in short films, police said today. Shubham was arrested from his residence in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, they said.

Police said he used to approach struggling models and aspirants as a casting director and would call them for photo shoots at various hotels in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. When the complainants reported at the hotels, he would keep their mobile phones and ask them to wait in their rooms. He would then transfer money from their accounts through UPI to his bank account, they said.

