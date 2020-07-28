24-year-old disabled man, lover found hanging from tree; police suspect suicide

The Amritsar police on Monday recovered bodies of a 24-year-old disabled man and his lover, who were found hanging from a tree in the outskirts of Jhander village of Ajnala sub-division. The victims have been identified as Jagroop Singh and Rajwinder Kaur (20), residents of Jhander village.

A police official said that the deceased couple was living together for the last six months. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the bodies of the two were found by the villagers around 7 am, who then alerted the police. Station house officer (SHO) Avtar Singh of Jhander police said that the preliminary investigation suggests the couple committed suicide.

"According to family members, the victims had been in a relationship for the last few years. They had been living away from their families for the last six months. The woman's parents said their daughter had not been in contact with them for the past six months. We have also recorded the victims' parents' statements. They have not blamed anyone for the death," SHO Singh said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The post-mortem of the deceased were conducted at Ajnala civil hospital. The police have initiated an inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news