25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend after a quarrel in Delhi

A minor quarrel broke out between the two over in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, when the accused attacked the victim on his neck with a knife

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend after a quarrel broke out between them over a minor issue in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Monday. In his complaint, Sandeep Sharma stated that he along with his friends Arjun, Vivek, Harish and Sharad had gone for dinner in Ashok Vihar on Sunday night following which an argument broke out between Harish and Sharad over a minor issue. However, the issue was resolved later, they said.

After dinner, when Sharma and his friends were returning home in his car, both Harish and Sharad continued to fight and abuse each other, they added. At around 10 pm, after dropping Arjun, Vivek and Sharad at Kashmere Gate, Sharma asked Harish to take an auto rickshaw to his residence in Krishna Nagar. Meanwhile, a quarrel broke out between the victim and the accused when Sharma was heading to his home in Ghaziabad.

A scuffle broke out between Sharad and Harish again following which Harish attacked Sharad on his neck with a knife, which led to a sharp injury around his neck, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said. Officials of Kashmere Gate police station were informed at 11.20 pm following which they were rushed to the spot, she said. Sharad was taken to the Bara Hindu Rao hospital by his friends, where he was declared brought dead, she added. A case was registered and the accused was arrested, police said.

