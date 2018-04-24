27-year-old man, member of international drug cartel arrested from outer Delhi

It was learnt that the members of this cartel were involved in the supply of high grade heroin in NCR, UP, Punjab here

A 27-year-old man, suspected to be a member of an international drug cartel was arrested from outer Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Police have seized 1 kg of heroin worth Rs 4 crore from the accused. The Special Cell was working on obtaining information about an international narcotic drug cartel that has been active in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, etc.



It was learnt that the members of this cartel were involved in the supply of high grade heroin in NCR, UP, Punjab here. The heroin was smuggled from Afghanistan and Pakistan, police said. On April 23, it was learnt that one Gurveer Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab would come near Mukarba Chowk on the outer Ring Road.



A team was formed and a trap was laid and he was nabbed while he was in his car and one kg of heroin was seized from him, police said. Singh revealed the details of his associates, including the source of supply. It was found that he used to get the supply of heroin from persons of Nigerian origin residing in Uttam Nagar, they said.



On April 23, he had received heroin from a person of African origin. He also disclosed that these persons used to get supply of heroin directly from their counterparts in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The couriers from Afghanistan and Pakistan used to bring heroin in their stomach by inhaling capsules of heroin, P S Kushwah, deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell), said. These couriers used to hand over the heroin to these persons of African origin in Delhi, which was being further supplied to drug dealers in Delhi, UP, Punjab and Haryana.



Singh has studied up to Class 12 and after that he went to London, where he worked at a toy shop for two years. After returning from London, he came in contact with one Yaduvinder Singh, who is a drugs supplier of Ropar, Punjab.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

