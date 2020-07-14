27-year-old man sets himself on fire after police seize his bike during lockdown

A 27-year-old man from Tamil Nadu set himself ablaze allegedly after police seized his bike for violating lockdown norms. The man is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place in Ambur town of Tirupattur district. According to Times Now, the man was caught by cops roaming around on his two-wheeler on Sunday. As Tamil Nadu is under complete shutdown on all Sundays till July 31, police have erected several checkpoints, and is does patrolling to restrict the movement of people.

The man, who has three children, was caught just a few metres away from his house. However, when questioned as to why he was loitering outside during total lockdown, he could not give a convincing reply. The cops seized his bike and booked him under Sections 269 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 2 and 3 of Epidemic Disease Act and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act.

The man tried to convince the police, but they refused to return his vehicle. Irked over this, the man walked back home and returned with a can of kerosene and set himself on fire a few metres away from the police checkpost.

He was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. As per reports, the man has sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and was also found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Tirupattur SP Vijayakumar said an FIR has been registered against the five policemen involved in the case and an investigation is underway.

