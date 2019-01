28-year-old manipuri man attacked in Munirka

crime

Representation picture

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man who belongs to the northeast was injured after he was stabbed allegedly by unidentified men in an isolated area located behind shanties in southwest Delhi's Munirka, police said. The injured has been identified as Seiminlun Haokip, a native of Manipur, they added.

The incident took place two days ago when the victim was on his way to pick his wife from her workplace. The victim's wife works in a general store and her shift gets over at 10 pm. While he was on his way, he was allegedly stabbed by a group of two-three men at an isolated area behind the shanties, police said.

Haokip was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and is out of danger now, Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) said. A case was registered and the matter is being probed, he said. The accused persons have not been identified, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

