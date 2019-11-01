28-year-old strangles man to death with plastic cover, slits his throat

A man has been arrested for brutally murdering his friend in Delhi’s Bawana area on suspicion that the latter had more than his share of the drug they had split between them, the police said. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the suspect, identified as Mohammad Mumtaz (28) killed his friend Hussain (45) by strangling him in a plastic cover, slitting his throat and smashing his head and face with with a brick.

The police said that Mumtaz smashed Hussain’s head with the motive to disfigure his face. They identified the drug they used as anti-histamine which is said to be used as a recreational drug. Hussain’s body was found on Sunday morning with his throat slit and a plastic bag tied around his neck. He sustained injuries on his head and face and two blood-stained stones were found near his body. Hussain, who did odd jobs to make ends meet, used to stay with his wife in the same slum as Mumtaz and they used to inject drugs together.

The police circulated Mumtaz’s picture on social media after which he was caught and put through sustained interrogation where he confessed to killing Hussain. In his confession, Mumtaz told police that he argued with Hussain on Saturday night for injecting a large share of the drug and leaving a little for him. This enraged Mumtaz and then he killed Hussain.

