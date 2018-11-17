28-year-old woman raped by two men in Greater Noida

crime

Representational picture

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in Greater Noida, police said. The incident took place on November 11 when the woman was returning home in the night from a local bazaar and the accused held her on the road, they said.

"A complaint was received at the Knowledge Park police station and an FIR was registered immediately. The police had carried out raids and the accused were arrested late Wednesday night from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida," Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1, Nishank Sharma said.

Knowledge Park SHO Arvind Pathak said the duo has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape). "They were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday," he said.

