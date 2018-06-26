3 men, accused by self-styled godman of framing him in rape case, questioned by cops

Last week, the godman was questioned for over eight hours in connection with the case and he had claimed that the three men, who were earlier associated with one of his ashrams, had "framed him" in the case

Three men, accused by self-styled godman Daati Maharaj of framing him in a rape case, were questioned by the police here today. They were questioned for over six hours at the Crime Branch office at Chanakyapuri. The godman has been called for questioning tomorrow. Last week, the godman was questioned for over eight hours in connection with the case and he had claimed that the three men, who were earlier associated with one of his ashrams, had "framed him" in the case.

The police are mulling getting a potency test conducted on Daati Maharaj. The godman's brother, a co-accused in the case, was also questioned by the police last week. The woman had filed the complaint against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at the Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi earlier this month.

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch. The victim has alleged that she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan. The woman has told the police that she was a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade, but after she was raped by him, she had returned to her home in Rajasthan.

