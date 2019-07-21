30-year-old Tanzanian woman arrested for running flesh racket in Hyderabad

crime

The duo used to lure the Tanzanian women into the flesh trade by offering huge them huge amounts of money

Representational Picture

The Hyderabad police arrested a 30-year-old Tanzanian woman for allegedly running a sex racket. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided an apartment on July 19 and arrested the woman and rescued two Tanzanian women from there. On being questioned, she revealed that she and her male friend used to upload obscene photographs of Tanzanian women staying here for various purposes, on some websites.

The photographs were then forwarded to interested customers and Rs 10,000 collected from each of them. The duo used to lure the women them into the flesh trade by offering huge amounts of money. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, Immigration Act and

Foreigners Act was registered against the duo.

A hunt is on for the woman's male accomplice, who is on the run.

In a similar incident, three women were rescued from a flesh trade racket and three persons were arrested in Goa's Anjuna area. Inspector C L Patil of Anjuna police station said the three women, hailing from Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, were rescued Thursday evening.

He identified those arrested as Shaish Karan (33) from Rajasthan, Shainaz Kazo (37) and Ujwala Kamble (36) from Sangli in Maharashtra.

With inputs from PTI

