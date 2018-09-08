30-year-old woman raped by man at knifepoint

crime

Representational image

A 30-year-old woman was raped by a man at knifepoint in a garden, where her husband was a caretaker, in Kulhedi village here, police said Saturday.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's husband, Khalil Ahmad raped her at knifepoint in the garden Friday, SHO VC Tiwari said. The husband, who was a caretaker of the garden and lived with his wife there, said he was not present there when the incident took place, the SHO added.

A case was registered against Ahmad who was absconding. The woman was sent for medical examination, the official said.

