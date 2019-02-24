32-year-old Hyderabad man murders pregnant wife after heated argument

crime

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his pregnant wife here after a heated argument on Saturday. K Vijay (32) got married to the victim in 2013. The duo was blessed with two daughters and a son.

According to police, the death occurred while the accused in an inebriated state hanged his wife with the help of a saree to a ceiling fan after indulging in a tussle with her.

"Immediately after receiving the information we reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for PME report," the police added.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigation into the matter is underway.

