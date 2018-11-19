32-year-old woman arrested for supplying contraband

crime

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs from southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Hasina Begum, a resident of Taimoor Nagar, they said.

Police received information regarding supply of heroin in Taimur Nagar, Khirjrabad village and Delhi/NCR, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.



On Friday, police laid a trap near a drain in Taimoor Nagar and at around 4.45 pm, a woman was apprehended with 265 grams of heroin, he said. During interrogation, she disclosed that her brother-in-law Maidul also used to peddle drugs. Her husband and in-laws would support her in the crime, the DCP added.

In another incident, the Mumbai crime branch's Anti Narcotics Cell arrested a 43-year-old accused with 8.9 lakh rupees drugs. According to the sources from ANC on the 11th of October while performing patrolling in the jurisdiction of Ghatkopar Unit, PI Shashank Shelke, API Shivdikar and Team (Police Hawaldar Kale, Police Nayak Bhingardeve, Yadav, Police Shipai Chaure, Wagh) apprehended a suspect person who was near the best bus stop on Ghatkopar Mankhurd link road.

Shivdeep Lande DCP ANC confirmed the arrested and told that we are investigating the case. Sources revealed that the person identified as Manzaar Shaikh is a resident of Gaondevi. He was detained with a bag which was containing 89 grams of Heroine. Police arrested him under sections 8(c) read with 21 of NDPS Act.

