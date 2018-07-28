Search

34 minors raped at Bihar shelter home, says Police

Jul 28, 2018, 14:32 IST | IANS

Medical examinations of 42 girls last week revealed that 29 of them were raped

As many as 34 minor girls housed in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district have been raped as against earlier figure of 29, police said on Saturday.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur said: "It was not 29 but 34 girls who were raped at the Muzaffarpur shelter home."

Under pressure from the opposition, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Thursday recommended a CBI probe.

