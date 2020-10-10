34-year-old labour contractor arrested for raping tribal girl in Raigad

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Raigad's Pali police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old labour contractor for allegedly raping a minor girl. Police officials said that the accused and the 16-year-old girl were living together since January 2019 at his house, where the parents of the accused also stayed with him.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Patil allegedly raped the 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions until October. In her complaint, the victim said that she was scared and hence did not file a complaint till now.

Kirankumar Suryawanshi, deputy superintendent of police, said, "We received her complaint on Tuesday and after the preliminary investigation, we have arrested the accused. Initially, she had approached the Kasa police from where the case was transferred to Pali, where the alleged incident took place."

Acting on the minor's complaint, the Pali police booked Patil under sections of rape and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The girl has been handed over to her parents.

