35-year-old father accused of raping daughter commits suicide

The accused's wife had registered a complaint at Dhariawad police station on Sunday alleging that the father had raped their 14-year-old daughter six days ago

A 35-year-old father, who was accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter, allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district Monday, police said. The accused's wife had registered a complaint at Dhariawad police station on Sunday alleging that the father had raped their 14-year-old daughter six days ago.

"The man was absconding after an FIR was lodged against him. He returned to his house in in the wee hours of Monday and committed suicide," a police officer said.

He said it appears that the man took the extreme step as he was overwhelmed by "guilt".

His wife, along with the daughter, was in her parental house when he hanged himself from a ceiling hook at his house, the officer said.

The body was handed over to the deceased's brother after post-mortem, he said.

In another similar case, a 23-year-old woman working in the film industry has been allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage and forcibly chopped off her hair after a fight. Police said that the alleged incident occurred in Goa, where they went on a trip.

Based on the woman's complaint, police on Wednesday arrested the accused identified as Amit Shelar, who is a resident of Wangani area in Thane.

In the complaint the woman had alleged that she learned about some of his other affairs and when she confronted about the same with him, he fought with her. She also said that during their stay together, the accused had raped her multiple times on the false promise of marriage.

The woman reportedly had met him about two and a half years ago and the two became friends. Soon they began living together in a house in Wangani, said the police official at Kulgaon police station.

The couple on May 3, went to goa and stayed at a hotel, where they again had a quarrel following which the accused allegedly abused the woman, forcibly chopped off her hair and left her there, the official said.

Upon returning from Goa, the woman registered a complaint with the Thane police. Based on the complaint, the accused has been arrested and booked under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

