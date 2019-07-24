35-year-old man beaten to death by tea stall owner and four others

crime

The stall owner, along with four others, thrashed pal and hit him with an iron road

Representational Image

Jaipur: A tea stall owner and four others allegedly killed a 35-year-old man in the Mansarover area of the city. Police said on Wednesday that the man was allegedly beaten to death.

According to reports, Virendra Pal had gone to a tea stall Tuesday night where a scuffle broke out between him and the stall owner.

Station House Officer, Mansarover police station, Sunil Kumar said that the stall owner, along with four others, thrashed pal and hit him with an iron road.

Pal was rushed to SMS hospital where he succumbed to injuries Wednesday morning, Kumar said.

Two among the accused have been apprehended, police said.

In a similar incident, a woman, who killed seven members of her family, has been awarded life imprisonment by the court. Reportedly, the woman had also killed her husband.

The accused was also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 each on the victim's wife Sanjo, Jaipal (father-in-law), Praveen (brother-in-law), Dayanand, Sompal, Naveen, Vedpal and Pradeep after holding them guilty under Sections 147, 148 and 302 of the IPC.

According to government lawyer Firoz Ali, Anil Kumar was beaten to death by the convicts over a family dispute at Morkukka village under the Mansurpur police station in the district on August 23, 2013.

Anil's father Rampal had lodged an FIR against the eight people.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates