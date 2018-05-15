35-year-old Nigerian arrested for matrimonial fraud

Through whatsapp, the accused informed the victim that she would come to India on March 14 to meet him, the official said





A 35-year-old Nigerian, who allegedly cheated a Hyderabad resident of Rs 2.22 lakh in a matrimonial fraud, was arrested, a police official said on Tuesday. A police team arrested Osazee Russ Ediagbonya in New Delhi and brought him here two days ago, the official said. Ediagbonya duped the victim, who had posted his profile on a matrimonial website, by sending him a proposal by posing himself as a woman named Biya Babar, a medical practitioner, working in the US, he said.



Through whatsapp, the accused informed the victim that she would come to India on March 14 to meet him, the official said. On March 14, the victim received a call from a person claiming to be a customs officer working in the New Delhi airport and told him that Dr Biya has been caught carrying half a million USD, he said. Then, another person, impersonating as an accounts officer asked the victim to deposit the money towards customs clearance for which he transferred Rs 2.22 lakh to the bank account numbers provided by the Nigerian, he said.



Later, the victim realised that he has been cheated and lodged a complaint following which he was arrested, he said.