36 sexually assaulted students rescued from Pune Madrasa

The Madrasa reportedly houses students between the ages of 5 to 14 years. Police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

Representational image

A total of 36 students, who were allegedly sexually assaulted, were rescued by the police from a Madrasa in Pune on Friday. The Maulana of the Madrasa was also arrested on charges of sexual assault in Pune's Katraj suburb.

The police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

"Maulana of a Madarsa has been arrested for sexually assaulting his students in Katraj, Pune. Total 36 students have been rescued. We have registered a case against him. Further investigation underway", said Kondhwa police inspector, Milind Gaikwad.

The Madrasa reportedly houses students between the ages of 5 to 14 years.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever